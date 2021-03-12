Mumbai, Mar 12 (PTI) The number of people who have received a coronavirus vaccine dose has reached 24,34,966 in Maharashtra, health officials said on Friday.

As many as 80,705 persons were given the vaccine on Thursday, they said.

In 12 districts vaccination centres remained closed on account of Mahashivratri.

"People fast on Mahashivratri. Local officials thought that vaccine dose on empty stomach may have complications, so vaccination was not carried out in some places," a senior official said.

As many as 5,12,275 people, highest in the state, have received the jab in Mumbai, while Sindhudurg district in Konkan is at the bottom of the list with only 14,126 people inoculated so far.

