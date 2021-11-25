Kolkata, Nov 25 (PTI) With more than five lakh COVID-19 vaccines administered on Thursday, over nine crore people in West Bengal have been inoculated with at least one dose for protection against the viral infection, an official of the state health department said.

Also Read | Vibrant Gujarat Summit 2022: CM Bhupendra Patel Meets Industry Leaders Ahead Of The Summit.

According to the official, as many as 6,23,82,416 people have received the first jab, while 2,76,58,876 have been administered both the doses, he said.

Also Read | SSC Answer Key For Grade C & D Stenographer Exam 2020 Released At ssc.ni.in; Candidates Can Raise Objections Till November 28.

Meanwhile, Bengal on Thursday recorded 11 fresh deaths due to COVID-19, which took the toll to 19,340, a bulletin issued by the department said.

At least 758 new cases were reported in the state, pushing the tally to 16,12,741

Two fatalities each were registered in the city, neighbouring North 24 Parganas and Nadia districts, while one each succumbed to the disease in Hooghly, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman.

Altogether 15,85,444 people have recovered from the infection in the state, including 774 since Wednesday.

The discharge rate stood at 98.31 per cent.

Bengal currently has 7,867 active cases, down from 7,894 the previous day, the bulletin said.

A total of 2,01,47,647 sample tests have been conducted so far -- 37,031 of them since Wednesday, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)