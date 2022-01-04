New Delhi, Jan 4 (PTI) Over 9,600 people had been diagnosed with dengue in the national capital last year, which was the highest reported count of cases of the vector-borne disease here since 2015, according to a civic report released on Tuesday.

Twenty-three persons, including several minors and an eight-month-old boy, had succumbed to dengue in the last dengue season.

After showing a spike in cases in the past many weeks, only 68 fresh cases have been logged in the last one week, and no new cases of death have been reported.

According to the civic body's report on vector-borne diseases released on Tuesday, a total of 9,613 dengue cases and 23 deaths were recorded till December 31. Till December 25, the tally had stood at 9,545.

A total 1,337 cases were recorded in December, while November logged 6,739 cases, the highest for that month in at least the last six years.

In the previous years, the total dengue cases reported were 4,431 (2016), 4,726 (2017), 2,798 (2018), 2,036 (2019) and 1,072 (2020), according to the report.

In 2015, the city had witnessed a massive outbreak of dengue with the number of cases crossing 10,600 in October itself, making it the worst outbreak of the vector-borne disease in the national capital since 1996.

The number of dengue fatalities this year is the highest in the national capital since 2016, when the officially reported death count was 10.

The national capital recorded two deaths due to dengue in 2019, four in 2018, and 10 each in 2017 and 2016.

The number of deaths due to dengue in years preceding 2020, had stood at -- two (in 2019); four (2018); 10 (2017); and 10 (2016), according to the official tally maintained by the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC).

On November 17, the city had recorded a total of 5,277 dengue cases, making it the highest number of cases of the vector-borne disease recorded in the national capital in a year since 2015.

A total of 1,072 cases and one death, were logged in the entire year in 2020, according to the report released by the SDMC, the nodal agency for tabulating data on vector-borne diseases in the city.

The 6,739 cases reported in November, is by far the highest number of cases recorded in a month this year.

The month-wise distribution of dengue cases in 2021 stands as -- January (0), February (2), March (5), April (10) and May (12), June (7), July (16), August (72), September (217) and October (1196), as per the report.

Dengue mosquito larvae breed in clear, standing water, while those of malaria thrive even in dirty water.

Cases of vector-borne diseases are usually reported between July and November, but the period may stretch till mid-December.

