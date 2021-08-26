New Delhi, Aug 26 (PTI) A total of 98,548 Covid vaccines were administered in Delhi on August 25, according to the city government's vaccination bulletin issued on Thursday.

The present stock of anti-coronavirus vaccines will last for another three days, it said.

As on Thursday morning, Delhi had a balance stock of 6,53,940 anti-coronavirus vaccines, of which 5,29,140 jabs are Covishield and 1,24,800 are Covaxin, according to the government data.

Of the 98,548 vaccine doses administered on Wednesday, 66,816 were first doses and 31,732 second doses, it said.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the national capital so far is 1,46,20,342, including 55,07,580 second jabs.

Delhi's current vaccination capacity stands at 1,77,496 doses per day, the bulletin stated.

