Aizawl, Jan 4 (PTI) Over 98 per cent of COVID-19 patients in Mizoram have recovered, an official of the state's health department said on Monday.

No fresh coronavirus case was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Mizoram has so far reported 4,223 infections, and the number of active cases stands at 68 after 20 more people recovered since Sunday.

Five districts -- Siaha, Champhai, Mamit, Khawzawl and Saitual are coronavirus-free, the official said.

Mizoram has so far reported eight COVID-19 deaths.

It has tested 1,81,351 samples till date, including 185 on Sunday.

