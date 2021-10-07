Barabanki (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Over five people are feared dead after a truck and a passenger bus collided in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki.

According to the police, the injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital.

More details in the matter are awaited. (ANI)

