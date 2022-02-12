Betul (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 12 (ANI): Hitting out at the previous Congress-led government in Madhya Pradesh under Digvijaya Singh, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that the Congress destroyed the state and never thought about the farmers.

Announcing that over Rs 10,000 cr will be given to the farmers by BJP, Chouhan said that the party will change the fate of the state's farmers.

Also Read | Mamata Banerjee Has Been Using Pegasus Since She Came to Power in 2016, Says Anirban Ganguly.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday hit out at the former Chief Minister and Congress leader Digvijaya Singh saying that the Congress and Singh destroyed the state and never thought about the farmers.

Addressing a public meeting here today, Chouhan said, "Congress party and former CM Digvijaya Singh have done the work of destroying Madhya Pradesh. Over Rs 10,000 cr will be given to the farmers by BJP. I ask them (Sonia and Rahul Gandhi), why they never thought about farmers."

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: From CM Pramod Sawant To Michael Lobo, Here Are Five Key Candidates Contesting Goa Vidhan Sabha Polls.

According to CM Chouhan BJP would change the fate of farmers in Madhya Pradesh. "Before making promises to people during elections, the Congress party should think about the work they are doing in their states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh. BJP will change the fate of farmers in Madhya Pradesh, "Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan distributed crop damage claim amount to the farmers of the state under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana at Madhya Pradesh's Betul on Saturday. The CM said that a total of Rs 7618 crores was disbursed among 49 lakh state farmers who claimed the crop damage amount in 2020 and 2021. He transferred the crop damage amount to the account of the farmers with a single click.

Speaking on CM Rise School in the state, the Madhya Pradesh CM said, "Children, my government is committed to working for your bright future. The CM Rise Schools are being opened on the lines of private schools for the children who belong to poor families of the state." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)