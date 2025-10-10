Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], October 10 (ANI): Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Friday emphasised that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has seamlessly connected people with the government, leading India to achieve remarkable progress across every sector -- from Swachhata to Semiconductor.

In this context, he stated that the Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conferences (VGRC) are being organised across the state to realise the Prime Minister's vision of inclusive growth -- ensuring that development is not confined to cities but reaches every village and region through active public participation, according to a Chief Minister's office (CMO) release.

The Chief Minister delivered his presidential address at the concluding ceremony of the two-day Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference for North Gujarat, held at Ganpat University, Kherva in Mehsana district. Citing the adage "Well begun is half done," he remarked that the success of this first regional conference has strengthened the Prime Minister's vision of building a Global Village and promoting Vocal for Local.

Following the outcomes of the North Gujarat Regional Conference, the Chief Minister stated that 1,212 MoUs for investment across 21 sectors were signed over two days, bringing potential investments of Rs 3.24 lakh crore to North Gujarat in the coming years and giving new momentum to the region's development.

He attributed the unprecedented success of VGRC to the visionary guidance of the Prime Minister. He also acknowledged the valuable contributions of partner countries, delegates from India and abroad, Union Ministers, and the dedicated members of Team Gujarat, recognising them as key pillars of this achievement.

The Chief Minister further noted that under the visionary leadership of the Prime Minister, ten Vibrant Global Investors Summits have been successfully organised, each ushering in new energy, employment opportunities, and investments.

He added that the initiative of organising Regional Vibrant Conferences has now evolved into a broader and more impactful platform. The success of this first Regional Conference in North Gujarat, he said, reflects the state's unwavering progress on its journey "From Village to Global."

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also highlighted how Prime Minister, despite numerous challenges, envisioned the Vibrant Summit in 2003 and transformed it into a continuously evolving platform that drives growth, innovation, and global recognition for Gujarat.

He expressed firm confidence that the discussions, seminars, presentations, and MoUs during this two-day conference will mark a new chapter in regional development and hoped for active participation from the people in upcoming regional conferences across other parts of the state.

"The visionary foresight demonstrated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in organising the first Vibrant Summit in 2003 has yielded remarkable results. Inspired by his model, several other states are now hosting similar events to attract investment and growth. Despite challenges such as the COVID-19 pandemic, the journey of Vibrant Gujarat has remained uninterrupted. With the Regional Vibrant initiative beginning from North Gujarat, I am confident that this region will emerge as a frontrunner in the state's overall development," said Finance Minister Kanubhai Desai.

"The Vibrant Gujarat Regional Conference has been initiated with the noble aim of ensuring that every sector of the state participates in development. During this first phase, extensive discussions and MoUs took place over two days on topics like quality and skill development, involving small, medium, and large enterprises as well as stakeholders," said Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput.

He added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi deeply cares about every citizen of the nation.

"Even amidst global challenges like wars, tariffs, and industrial competition, he has motivated the country toward building a 'Viksit Bharat @2047' through reforms like GST and exemptions in income tax for earnings up to Rs 12 lakh. Under the determined leadership of Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Gujarat has also created an excellent environment for 'Ease of Doing Business' through a single-window system and industry-friendly policies," said Industries Minister Balvantsinh Rajput. Principal Secretary, Industries and Mines Department, Ms Mamta Verma said, "The Regional Vibrant Summit is a significant step towards balanced and equitable development of the state. This conference has enabled inter-industry collaboration, networking, and exchange of ideas at the regional level, which will open new opportunities for industries and employment."

Industries Commissioner P Swaroop, highlighting the success of the two-day conference, said, "Around 34 foreign companies participated in this summit. More than 170 startups were also involved. Entrepreneurs of all scales--small and large--participated. With the involvement of over 80 countries, this summit became truly global. In the agriculture seminar, countries like Japan, Vietnam, South Korea, and the Netherlands participated. A total of around 29,000 registrations were recorded, including more than 440 international delegates."

Mahindra Agri CEO Ashok Sharma and Welspun Group CEO Kapil Maheshwari appreciated the organisation of the Regional Vibrant Conference and praised Gujarat's ecosystem for infrastructure and industrial development. They gave positive feedback, particularly on Gujarat's progress in the potato food processing and renewable energy sectors.

On this occasion, Chief Secretary Pankaj Joshi, Additional Chief Secretary M. K. Das, Additional Chief Secretary of Agriculture, Farmer Welfare, and Co-operation Department Dr. Anju Sharma, Additional Chief Secretary of Energy and Petrochemicals Department S. J. Haider, President of Ganpat University Ganpatbhai Patel, CEO of Mahindra Davinder Singh, along with prominent leaders from the industry, representatives of educational institutions, and representatives of industrial associations were present. (ANI)

