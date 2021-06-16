Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 16 (ANI): All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday condemned the incident in Uttar Pradesh's Loni where a man was thrashed and his beard chopped off, stating that the "right to dignity of Muslims is being snatched" from them since the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) came to power at the Centre.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday, AIMIM Chief alleged that such incidents against Muslims are happening because these attackers know they will receive political support from the ruling party.

"A 72-year-old man was brutally beaten up and his beard was forcefully cut off. The persons who attacked him are of the same kind who are inducing hatred in Muslims of this country. While beating the old man brutally, these attackers have recorded the video and have posted it on social media," he said.

"Since 2014 when BJP government came into power, the right to dignity of Muslims in the country is being snatched from them. Such incidents have been frequently happening since the Modi Government has come to power," Owaisi added.

Strongly condemning the Loni incident, he said, "Such brutal incidents against Muslims are happening because these attackers know that after such acts Mahapanchayats will be called and they will get political power and support from BJP and RSS."

Recently a video went viral on social media where six people could be seen trashing an elderly man. The assailants also chopped off the victims' beard and it was reported that the victim was made to chant slogans like "Jai Shree Ram" and "Vande Mataram". (ANI)

