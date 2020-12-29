Ghaziabad, December 29: In a tragic incident, a man was beaten to death in broad daylight. According to reports, two men battered him to death with sticks. As the man lay on the busy streets of Loni, cars, vehicles passed by, but no one came to stop the men or take the victim to the hospital.

The man continued to lie bloodied and motionless on a busy street in Loni area. While no one came to help the victim, but people shot the video of the incident and it was being circulated online. Mob Lynching in Mumbai: 30-Year-Old Man Beaten to Death in Santacruz After Caught Stealing Mobile, 6 Booked.

According to an NDTV reports, the victim's brother Sanjay had even lodged a police complaint against the accused a few days ago, but apparently, the cops had made them reach a compromise. There was a dispute over setting up a flower shop between the victim's brother and the main accused, Govind. Police have faced immense flak for not taking timely action.

In another recent incident, a 30-year-old man was beaten to death in Santacruz area. The locals thrashed the man to death after he was caught stealing mobile in Santacruz. The incident took place at Muktanand Park in Santacruz. Mumbai police booked six people in the matter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2020 08:57 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).