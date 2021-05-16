New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Sunday informed that the first "Oxygen Express" carrying 100 tonnes of medical oxygen has reached Moradabad.

According to the Union Minister, the "Oxygen Express" left from Bokaro and reached Moradabad on Saturday night.

Taking to Twitter the Minister wrote, "The first 'OxygenExpress' for Moradabad district has reached its destination, carrying 100 tonnes of oxygen from Bokaro. From here, this oxygen will also be supplied to Bareilly, which will help in the treatment of Covid patients in these two cities."

According to the Ministry of Railways, Indian Railways has delivered more than 8700 MT of LMO in more than 540 tankers to various states across the country and 139 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States.

The ministry informed that the "Oxygen Expresses" have been delivering nearly 800 MT of LMO to the Nation each day for the last few days. (ANI)

