Hyderabad, Jun 27 (PTI) Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, also known as KCR, on Monday paid rich tributes to former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao on the eve of his birth anniversary.

Narasimha Rao, the son of the soil of Telangana, is the architect of modern India who successfully steered the country during difficult times by introducing economic reforms, an official release quoted the Chief Minister as saying.

The country has made progress and witnessed a qualitative change due to the economic reforms programme and in foreign policy, internal security and others during Narasimha Rao's tenure, he said.

The country's wealth increased manifold with the innovative policies he initiated, he said.

The Telangana government is inspired by the former Prime Minister, KCR said.

"The former Prime Minister Narasimha Rao also proved that Telangana leadership showed a path to the country, and the State would move forward inspired by Narasimha Rao, he added.

Narasimha Rao was born on June 28, 1921 near Karimnagar in Telangana.

