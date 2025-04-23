Agartala, Apr 23 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday condemned the Pahalgam terror attack, saying it was aimed at disrupting peace and socio-economic development in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.

"The way Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah have brought peace to Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating Article 370 and 35A, the terrorists could not digest this initiative," Saha told reporters here.

Saha added that tourists have been returning to the region, often referred to as the 'paradise on earth,' and socio-economic development was progressing, bringing happiness to people.

"To derail the peace process, terrorists carried out one of the worst attacks on innocent tourists in Pahalgam. I strongly condemn this barbaric act. The PM has already said no one responsible for this cowardly attack will be spared," Saha said.

Meanwhile, opposition parties — the CPI(M) and the Congress — staged a candlelight rally to express their anguish over the attack.

"We strongly condemn the attack and share heartfelt sympathy towards the tourists who were killed in the barbaric attack. We believe the Centre and Jammu and Kashmir government will take all possible steps to eliminate terrorism", Leader of Opposition in Assembly, Jitendra Chaudhury, said.

