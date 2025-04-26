Bodh Gaya (Bihar) [India], April 26 (ANI): Buddhist monks at the Mahabodhi Mahavira temple in Bihar's Bodh Gaya paid tribute to the Pahalgam terror attack victims on Friday.

In a display of global unity and compassion, monks, along with other people, observed silence and lit candles to pay tribute to the 26 victims killed in the attack.

Earlier, Tripura University, a central university located in Suryamaninagar, Agartala, organised a peace rally to condemn the attack on tourists in Pahalgam.

The rally was attended by Vice-Chancellor Professor Ganga Prasad Prasain, senior professors, Deans of the Science, Commerce, and Arts faculties, as well as hundreds of staff and students. United in grief and solidarity, the university community gathered to honour the memory of the departed souls and express deep sympathy for the bereaved families.

Concluding the peace rally at the university's open theatre, Professor Prasain led a silent tribute, observing a moment of silence to pray for eternal peace for the victims. In his address, he condemned the heinous act and emphasised the importance of unity, peace, and harmony in the face of such tragedies.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paid tribute to Syed Adil Hussain Shah, who lost his life while trying to save tourists during the Pahalgam terrorist attack.

Shinde described Shah's heroic act, saying he attempted to snatch the terrorists' gun to protect the tourists.

"This is not about caste or religion. The tourists who were there were being shot at indiscriminately by these terrorists, and this person tried to save them. He even tried to snatch the gun from the terrorists to prevent the tourists from getting shot. However, another terrorist came and killed him," Shinde said.

Shinde revealed that he had spoken to Shah's family and assessed their difficult financial situation, as Shah was the sole earning member. To provide support, the Shiv Sena will offer the family Rs 5 lakh in financial aid.

The attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans. (ANI)

