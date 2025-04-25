Darjeeling (West Bengal) [India], April 25 (ANI): Vishva Hindu Parishad on Thursday held a protest in Siliguri against the terrorist attack in Jammu Kashmir's Pahalgam.

The protesters raised slogans demanding the elimination of Pakistan-backed terrorists.

Earlier in the day, the Central government convened an all-party meeting to discuss the Pahalgam terror attack.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Congress President and Rajya Sabha opposition leader Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi, and other prominent leaders attended the meeting.

Additionally, Ram Gopal Yadav (SP), Supriya Sule (NCP-SP), Shrikant Shinde (NCP), Praful Patel (NCP), Prem Chand Gupta (RJD), Tiruchi Siva (DMK), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Sanjay Singh (AAP), Sudip Bandopadhyay (TMC), Mithun Reddy (YSRC), and BJP's Anil Baluni, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi also attended the meeting.

The terrorist attack in Pahalgam occurred on Tuesday at Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen, and leaving several others injured. It was one of the deadliest attacks in the region since the 2019 Pulwama strike, which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans.

Following the attack, India has taken strong countermeasures against Pakistan for its support of cross-border terrorism.

In the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, India decided to hold the Indus Waters Treaty of 1960 in abeyance until Pakistan credibly and irrevocably abjures its support for cross-border terrorism and has closed the integrated Attari Check Post.

India has also declared the officials of the Pakistani High Commission persona non grata and ordered them to leave India within a week. The country further decided to cancel any visas provided under the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) and ordered Pakistan to leave the country within 48 hours.

The Government of India has also decided to suspend visa services for Pakistani nationals, effective immediately. All existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals will stand revoked, effective from 27 April 2025, the Ministry of External Affairs stated in a press release. (ANI)

