India News | Pak Army Resorts to Shelling Along LoC in J-K's Poonch District

Jammu, June 9 (PTI) The Pakistan army resorted to heavy shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Tuesday, prompting strong retaliation by the Indian Army, an official said.

"At about 0630 am today, the Pakistan army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and intense shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote sector in Poonch district," a defence spokesman said.

Also Read | Union Home Minister Amit Shah Addresses 'West Bengal Jan-Samvad Rally' Through Video Conferencing : Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates, June 9, 2020.

The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly, he said.

Till last reports came in, shelling exchanges were still going on in the area.

Also Read | Thane: Two Deers Found Roaming Around Residential Area Near Ghodbunder Road, Injured While Entering Gate (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)