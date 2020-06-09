India News | Two Deers Stray in Hsg Complex, Injured While Entering Gate

Thane, Jun 9 (PTI) Two deers strayed into a residential area here in Maharashtra and got injured while trying to enter through a narrow space between grilles of a housing society's main gate on Tuesday, an official said.

Thane's regional disaster management cell (RDMC) got a call around 12.30 am about a deer getting stuck and injured in the process of entering the housing complex located on Ghodbunder Road.

Officials of the disaster management cell and forest department rushed to the spot and administered first aid to the bleeding deer, which was around one-year-old, RDMC chief Santosh Kadam said.

Around 6 am, another deer got stuck in the grilles of of the same housing society's main gate and sustained bleeding injuries, he said.

The second deer was also rescued and both the hoofed animals were later shifted to a veterinary hospital of the Sanjay Gandhi National Park at Borivali in neighbouring Mumbai, Yeoor's range forest officer Rajendra Pawar said.

He said deers generally move in herds, and the two might have got separated from their group in the forest and strayed into the residential area.

