Jammu, Aug 25 (PTI) BSF troops foiled a major bid to smuggle narcotics from across the border and shot at a Pakistani intruder in Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district on Thursday, officials said.

According to a public relations officer of the Border Security Force (BSF), the alert troops noticed suspicious movements of a man near the Chilliyari border outpost along the international border (IB) in the early hours. The man was carrying a bag.

Also Read | Vivo V25 Pro Now Available for Sale in India, Check Price & Offers Here.

The troops opened fire, resulting in injuries to the intruder, the official said.

Following a search operation, eight packets containing about eight kg of narcotics, likely to be heroin, were recovered, he added.

Also Read | Madhy Pradesh Shocker: 'Dead Man' Found Sleeping in His Quarters, Suspense Continues Over Body Recovered From Railway Tracks.

The official said the injured intruder managed to crawl back to the Pakistani side.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)