Jammu, Aug 6 (PTI) Pakistani troops violated ceasefire on Wednesday by heavily shelling forward areas in two sectors along the LoC in Poonch district, prompting the Indian Army to retaliate, officials said.

A few structures were damaged in the shelling, they said.

At about 2000 hours, the Pakistan Army fired with small arms and shelled mortars in Balakote and Mendhar sectors along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir, a defence spokesman said.

He said the Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

Pakistani troops violated ceasefire 51 times last month and shelled areas along the LoC in Rajouri, Poonch, Kupwara and Baramulla districts on a daily basis.

