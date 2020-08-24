Rajouri, August 24: Pakistan on Monday resorted to unprovoked ceasefire violation along Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

The ceasefire violation by Pakistan took place at about 4.45 pm today through firing with small arms and intense shelling through mortars. The Indian Army retaliated to the ceasefire violation in a befitting manner. Pakistan's Ex-Ambassador to Indonesia, Syed Mustafa Anwar, Sold Embassy Building Illegally at 'Throwaway Price'.

Earlier Pakistan violated ceasefire along Line of Control (LoC) in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district at about 1:30 pm.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)