New Delhi, Apr 16 (PTI) Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires in India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, on Wednesday offered the traditional 'chaddar' at the shrine of revered Sufi poet Amir Khusro in Delhi.

A group of 178 Pakistani zaireen (pilgrims) visiting India to participate in the 721st Urs celebrations were also present on the occasion, the Pakistan High Commission here said in a statement.

"The charge d'affaires of Pakistan to India, Saad Ahmad Warraich, laid the traditional chaddar on behalf of the Government and people of Pakistan at the shrine of the famous mystic saint, Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA), in New Delhi, today," it said.

The Pakistani envoy and the zaireen also paid obeisance at the Dargah of Hazrat Nizamuddin Aulia, located in the same compound.

Sajjadah Nasheen Dewan Tahir Nizami also performed the 'dastaarbandi' (traditional turban tying) of the charge d'affaires and group leader of the zaireen, it said.

Warraich and the pilgrims were warmly received at the Dargah by the Sajjadah Nasheen. After laying the traditional 'chaddar' at the shrine, "the participants offered prayers for Pakistan's progress and prosperity".

On the occasion, the charge d'Affaires said that "Hazrat Amir Khusro (RA) used the instrument of poetry to syncretise Islamic traditions and symbols with the local cultural milieu".

"The medium of Qawwali is Hazrat Amir Khusru's abiding contribution to spreading a message of love and harmony in an idiom that is both timeless as well as sublime," he was quoted as saying in the statement.

The visit of Pakistani zaireen is covered under the framework of the 1974 Pakistan-India Protocol on Visits to Religious Shrines.

