Attari (Amritsar), Aug 14 (PTI) The Pakistan Rangers on Saturday here offered sweets to the Border Security Force (BSF) on the occasion of their Independence Day at the Attari-Wagah border.

Security personnel of both the sides shook hands with each other, officials said.

The BSF on Sunday will offer traditional Indian sweets to their Pakistani counterparts on the occasion of Independence Day, they said.

