Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 18 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday violated the ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Balakote sector of the Poonch district here.

Pakistan initiated the unprovoked firing of small arms and shelling with mortars at about 4:30 pm, today.

Also Read | Anurag Thakur’s Comparison of Jawaharlal Nehru’s PMNRF with PM-CARES Fund Leaves Congress Miffed, Lok Sabha Adjourns.

Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. More details are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)