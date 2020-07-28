Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control (LoC) in parts of the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Today in the afternoon hours, Pakistan violated ceasefire by firing mortars and other weapons in Macchal and Gugaldhar sector of the district.

"Pakistan initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation today along the LoC in Macchal and Gugaldhar Sector, Kupwara (J-K) in the afternoon hours by firing mortars and other weapons. Befitting response ensued," said Chinar Corps, Indian Army. (ANI)

