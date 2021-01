Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 29 (ANI): Pakistan on Friday violated ceasefire along the Line of Control in the Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri's district.

Small arms were fired and shelling took place at about 6 pm.

The Indian Army also retaliated. (ANI)

