Poonch, July 28: Pakistan on Tuesday initiated an unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in the Degwar and Qasba sectors in Poonch District. The ceasefire violation was initiated by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars at around 10.00 am.

"Pak relentless on #CeasefireViolations along #LoC. Today, initiated unprovoked Ceasefire Violation by small arms firing & shelling with #Mortars in #Degwar & #Qasba sectors in #Poonch(J&K) #IndianArmy retaliates befittingly," tweeted the PRO Defence Jammu. The Indian Army is retaliating befittingly.

