India News | Pakistani Pilgrims Participate in Urs Mubarak of Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz in Ajmer

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 18 (ANI): The 812th annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) was held in Ajmer Sharif, in which a group of 230 Pakistani Zaireen also participated.

Aizaz Khan, Charge d' Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, also paid obeisance at the dargah of one of the most revered Sufi saints of the subcontinent, who is also known as Khwaja Gharib Nawaz.

Also Read | Filmfare Awards 2024: Maha Vikas Aghadi Criticises BJP As 69th Award Show Set To Unveil in Gujarat.

After placing the traditional chaddar on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, the Charge d' Affaires and the visiting Zaireen offered special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.

https://x.com/PakinIndia/status/1747593928998850664?s=20

Also Read | Amit Shah’s North East Visit: Union Home Minister’s Three-Day Assam, Meghalaya Visit Begins Today.

The Pakistan High commission in India also confirmed the visit to the Urs by Pakistan delegation

"The 812th annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) was held in Ajmer Sharif, in which a group of 230 Pakistani Zaireen also participated. Aizaz Khan, Charge d' Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi also paid obeisance at the dargah of one of the most revered Sufi saints of the subcontinent, who is also known as Khwaja Gharib Nawaz. After placing the traditional chaddar on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, Charge d' Affaires and the visiting Zaireen offered special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan" the High Commission said in its post on X.

On arrival at the Dargah, the Charge d' Affaires and Pakistani Zaireen were received by Syed Bilal Chishti and other prominent members of the Anjuman Moinia Fakhria Chishtia Khuddam Khwaja Sahib.

The Dargah notables performed "dastarbandi" of the Charge d'Affaires and representatives of the Zaireen. Charge d'affaires Mr. Aizaz Khan, thanked the Sajjada Nashin of the shrine, as well as the local administration for facilitating the visit of Pakistani zaireen on the auspicious occasion.

Pakistani Zaireen are visiting Ajmer Sharif from January 14-21, 2024. The Zaireen attend the annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) under the framework of the 1974 India-Pakistan protocol on visits to religious shrines.

Last year also, a 110-member religious delegation from Pakistan visited New Delhi to participate in the 718th death anniversary of Sufi poet Amir Khusro. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)