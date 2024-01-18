India News | Pakistani Pilgrims Participate in Urs Mubarak of Khwaja Gareeb Nawaz in Ajmer

Ajmer (Rajasthan) [India], January 18 (ANI): The 812th annual Urs Mubarak of Hazrat Khawaja Syed Moinuddin Hasan Chishti (RA) was held in Ajmer Sharif, in which a group of 230 Pakistani Zaireen also participated.
Aizaz Khan, Charge d' Affaires, Pakistan High Commission, New Delhi, also paid obeisance at the dargah of one of the most revered Sufi saints of the subcontinent, who is also known as Khwaja Gharib Nawaz.
After placing the traditional chaddar on behalf of the people and Government of Pakistan, the Charge d' Affaires and the visiting Zaireen offered special prayers for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.
The Pakistan High commission in India also confirmed the visit to the Urs by Pakistan delegation
