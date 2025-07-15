Mumbai, Jul 15 (PTI) Actor Aasif Khan of "Panchayat" and "Pataal Lok" fame is on the road to recovery after suffering a heart attack, a source said.

The actor is currently recuperating at Kokilaben Hospital Mumbai.

Also Read | Gemini AI Pro Free for Indian Students: Google Offering Its Most Advanced AI Tools for Full Year, Know Benefits and Steps To Apply.

"He suffered a heart attack. He is in the hospital," a source close to the actor said.

Khan took to Instagram and said he is recovering well and thanked his fans and followers for their love and support.

Also Read | Pithoragarh Jeep Accident: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Mourns Loss of Lives in Tragic Road Accident.

"Over the past few hours I've been dealing with some health issues that required hospitalization. I'm grateful to share that I'm now on the road to recovery and feeling much better," he wrote.

"I truly appreciate all the love, concern and well wishes. Your support means the world to me. I'll be back soon until then thank you for keeping me in your thoughts," Khan said.

In an earlier post, the actor talked about "life being short".

"Realising after watching this for past 36 hours Life is short, dont take one day for granted, everything can change in a moment, be grateful for all you have and all that you are," he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)