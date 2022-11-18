Chandigarh, Nov 18 (PTI) Haryana State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh on Friday said that the commission has received a few complaints regarding forged or fake educational certificates submitted by the newly elected panches and sarpanches.

"This is in regards to the panches and sarpanches elected during the general elections of Panchayati Raj Institutions conducted by the State Election Commission so far in two phases in 18 districts," he said.

The commission has directed all district deputy commissioners and district election officers (panchayat) to take necessary action in this regard.

Dhanpat Singh said that the information about the complaints received by the commission has been sent to deputy commissioners of all 18 districts – except Faridabad, Fatehabad, Hisar, and Palwal where elections are yet to be held – for investigation.

He said that the investigation will be carried out by an IAS or Haryana Civil Services officer.

"If any panch or sarpanch is found ineligible after the investigation, then action has to be taken against him or her under sub-section (3) of section 51 of the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994," he said in an official statement.

According to this provision, a Sarpanch or Panch can be suspended or removed. Before taking this action, the Deputy Commissioner will have to give an opportunity of hearing to such panch or sarpanch.

In his letter, Dhanpat Singh directed the Deputy Commissioners to inform the commission about the action taken on such matters.

