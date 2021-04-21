Patna, Apr 21 (PTI) The state election commision on Wednesday decided to postpone issuing notification for the panchayat polls for now in view of the raging coronavirus cases in Bihar.

Preparations were underway to issue order for the panchayat elections by the end of April.

Considering COVID-19 surge it has been decided to put off announcement of polls for the rural bodies for now, a statement of the state election office said.

"Further decision will be taken upon reviewing the situation after 15 days," the statement said.

Many staff of the state election office have also tested positive for the disease.

Election process for panchayats has to be completed by June 15 when the term of the three-tier local bodies end.

The Panchayat elections will be held for 2.58 lakh posts under Panchayati Raj Institutions with 1,14,667 ward members and panchas in gram panchayats. There are a total of 8,387 posts of the panchayat heads (Mukhiyas) and as many sarpanchas, 11,491 panchayat samitis and 1,161 posts of district board members.

The elections have to be conducted in 45,103 village- based polling booths through the EVMs.

When a question was posed to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar during his press interaction programme on Sunday last as whether panchayat polls will be held in the state in view of the raging coronavirus situation, he had said the election office will take appropriate steps in this regard.

Bihar is also witnessing dangerous second surge of coronavirus.

As per the last health bulletin, total 10,455 new cases were recorded from across the state Tuesday while 51 had succumbed to the disease.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)