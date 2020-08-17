New Delhi, Aug 17 (PTI) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday condoled the passing away of Indian classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj, saying his death is a great loss to the music world.

Jasraj died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey, his daughter Durga Jasraj said. He was 90.

One of India's greatest music legends, Pandit Jasraj leaves behind a storied legacy spanning almost eight decades.

"The death of Pandit Jasraj ji is a great loss to the music world. He will always be among us through his immortal singing. Condolences to his family and loved ones," Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

