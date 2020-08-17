Bhopal, Aug 17 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has termed the demise of legendary classical vocalist Pandit Jasraj as an "irreparable loss" to the world of music.

"Because of his unique voice and singing, he has created a special place in the hearts of the people. Panditji had deep connections with Madhya Pradesh. He was a trustee of Bharat Bhawan (Multi-art and culture center) and also took part in the Narmada Sewa Yatra with me," Chouhan said in his condolence message.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorists Attack CRPF Bunker in Nehama Area of Kulgam District, 1 Jawan Injured.

Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath also said Pandit Jasraj's death is a major loss to the world of music.

The former chief minister said the contribution of Padma Vibhushan Pandit Jasraj will remain unforgettable.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out Plant of Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar, One Dead.

The doyen of Indian classical music died on Monday following a cardiac arrest at his home in New Jersey. He was 90.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)