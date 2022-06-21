Kolkata, Jun 21 (PTI) The West Bengal education department is planning a panel to address issues related to the fee structure in private schools, its Education Minister Bratya Basu told the Assembly on Tuesday.

Also Read | Assam Becomes 36th State To Implement One Nation One Ration Card Scheme.

Also Read | Mahila Congress Leaders Detained Over Protest Against Rahul Gandhi's Questioning by ED in National Herald Case.

Basu said that though the government does not want to interfere in the matters of the private educational institutions, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is concerned about the matter.

The proposed commission with a retired judge as its chairman is being considered in view of the plight of the general people, he said.

A discussion on the proposed Commission, which will be along the lines of West Bengal Clinical Establishment Regulatory Commission, was held by the cabinet and the matter will be placed in the Assembly soon, Basu said.

The health commission, which was set up in March 2017, is a regulatory body for private hospitals.

An association of gaurdians had written to the government flagging the issue and had sought its immediate intervention.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)