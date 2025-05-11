Jaipur, May 11 (PTI) Panic continued to grip the border areas of Rajasthan overnight following ceasefire violations by Pakistan.

A blackout was imposed in the border region and there were reports of drone activity and explosions from Jaisalmer, Barmer and other areas.

However, according to Jaisalmer resident Revant Singh, the frequency of the drone activity was lower as compared to the two previous nights.

"Drone activity was spotted in the sky, which was a clear violation of the ceasefire announced on Saturday," Singh told PTI.

Jaisalmer and Barmer witnessed drone attacks by Pakistan on Thursday night as well as on Friday night. The Indian defence forces managed to destroy the drones mid-air and no loss of life or property was reported.

The debris of drones and missile-like objects was found from various locations on Saturday.

The announcement of a ceasefire on Saturday amid a military conflict between India and Pakistan brought some relief to people. Markets in Jaisalmer and Barmer reopened in the evening and the blackout call in Barmer was withdrawn.

The blackout duration was also shortened in Jaisalmer and Jodhpur.

Despite the ceasefire announcement, reports of violations soon followed and a blackout was again announced in Jaisalmer, Barmer and other nearby areas.

"There was news about the ceasefire in the evening and markets reopened. But around 9 pm, drones were spotted in the sky again. We heard explosions, although the activity was less intense than the previous night," Tarendra Singh, a resident of Jhinjhinyali village in Fatehgarh, near the border, told PTI.

However, he said shops are open and "activities are back to normal".

In Barmer, the debris of a drone was found in Burtiya village on Sunday.

Drone activity was also reported from Anupgarh and Ganganagar.

