Panipat, Jul 30 (PTI) The family members of three boys, whose bodies were found under mysterious circumstances earlier this month, along with some villagers blocked a national highway in Haryana's Panipat district on Thursday alleging police inaction in the case.

Police used a water cannon to disperse the protesters.

The bodies of the three boys, aged between 10-12, were recovered from a canal near Binjhol village here. On the complaint of the family members, police had later registered a murder case in the incident.

However, alleging police inaction in the case nearly three weeks after the incident, they blocked the traffic on the national highway near the mini secretariat here.

Earlier in the day, the protesters gathered at Binjhol village and then moved towards the highway near the mini secretariat and blocked traffic for some time.

Raising slogans against the police, the protesters said that culprits behind the murder of the boys have not been arrested.

The family members said that six boys had gone to a "bleach house" near the village to bring thread for flying kites. While three returned home, the other three went missing.

The family had alleged that someone caught the boys in the "bleach house" and thrashed them.

