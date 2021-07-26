New Delhi, Jul 26 (PTI) A bill that seeks to declare Haryana-based NIFTEM and Tamil Nadu-based IIFPT as institutions of national importance was passed in Parliament on Monday, which Food Processing Industries Minister Pashupati Kumar Paras said will further boost the sector.

The National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management Bill, 2021 was passed in the Lok Sabha amid protest on various issues. The bill was earlier cleared in the Rajya Sabha on March 15 this year. Later in a statement, the minister said, "This is a historic day as with the passing of this bill, our two educational institutes NIFTEM and IIFPT under the Ministry of Food Processing Industries became institutions of national importance." National Institute of Food Technology Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM) is located in Kundali, Haryana. Whereas Indian Institute of Food Processing Technology(IIFPT) is at Thanjabur in Tamil Nadu. The passage of the bill will provide these institutes greater autonomy so that they can start new and innovative courses as well as help them to attract excellent faculty and students, he said. Further, the minister said that global standards can also be adopted in academic and research work. These institutes will have curricular provision related to food processing areas like cold chain technology, food bio-nanotechnology which can help in filling the technological gap.

He also said these institutions can now open new centres anywhere in the country and abroad. Along with this, giving them the status of Institute of National Importance (INI) will also pave the way for the creation of skilled manpower. "After getting the status of an institute of national importance to NIFTEM and IIFPT, the interest of youth in the field of food processing in the country will increase and this sector will further strengthen," the minister tweeted. NIFTEM Vice Chancellor Chindi Vasudevappa said that thereafter all efforts will be made to upgrade infrastructure, human resources and lab facilities at par with IITs and IIMs. "Our students can be trained internationally in food science and technology, being the only stand-alone University," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)