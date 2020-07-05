Paradip (Odisha) [India], July 5 (ANI): Paradip Port has become the number one port in India in handling cargo, said Rinkesh Roy Chairman, Paradip Port trust chairman.

As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues to stifle the global supply chain, the maritime industry is no doubt facing a daunting task to function smoothly. In spite of all the obstacles, the team PPT has come out with flying colours and has clocked a remarkable 25.73 Million Metric Tonnes cargo handling mark and emerged as the number one major Port of India.

"Paradip Port has become the number one major port of India in terms of cargo handling. In the first quarter, we did 25.73 million tonnes and this was despite the setbacks of economical shutdown and global supply chain disruption. We managed to do a recovery in June," Roy told ANI.

He further said that the port in the last 5-6 years has added a lot of capacity.

"Close to 65 million tonnes of capacity has been added or will be getting added by December 2020. Another 25 million tonne capacity will be added by 2024. In this period maximum capacity addition is taking place" he said.

The port will soon achieve global efficiency and benchmark itself to global bulk handling ports, Roy added. (ANI)

