New Delhi [India], February 7 (ANI): School Education and Literacy Secretary Sanjay Kumar on Friday highlighted the need to focus on student's mental well-being as the exam season approached, to help them navigate their future career prospects in the growing economy.

"This year, we felt that the larger issue of doing well in examinations is actually related to well-being, which comprises of several factors, including mental stress, nutrition and career opportunities in a growing economy," the School Education Secretary told ANI.

He highlighted how the Pariksha Pe Charcha program, which is hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has evolved from a town hall system to PM Modi interacting with more than 630 students from every state in the country, focusing on mental well-being.

"This year we are going to have the 8th edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha, until now we have been having the Pariksha Pe Charcha in a townhall format, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi used to take questions from students and he used to show them the way and give them guidance and counsel them on how the examinations are to be approached, but systems evolve, and we have been evolving too," Sanjay Kumar said.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi addressed students at Sunder Nursery in the national capital, discussing their exam-related doubts, stress and anxiety but with laughter, jokes and sweet gestures.

The Prime Minister even shared moments related to his school life. During the interaction, he said, "When I was in school, my teachers made a lot of efforts in helping me to improve my handwriting. Their handwriting skills may have flourished, but mine didn't."

As part of the Pariksha Pe Charcha programme, various role models from multiple sectors, such as film, technology and sports interacted with students.

Among the personalities include Deepika Padukone, Mary Kom, Avani Lekhara, Rujuta Divekar, Sonali Sabharwal, FoodPharmer, Vikrant Massey, Bhumi Pednekar, Technical Guruji and Radhika Gupta.

Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC), is an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to transform exam-related stress into a festival of learning, witnessed unprecedented growth in its 8th edition.

Since its beginning in 2018, PPC has evolved into a nationwide movement, garnering a staggering 3.56 crore registrations for its 8th edition in 2025. This also marks a significant increase from the seventh edition, which saw 2.26 crore registrations, reflecting a remarkable surge of 1.3 crore registrations.

The first three editions of PPC were held in New Delhi in a town-hall interactive format. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the fourth edition was held online in the form of a programme telecast on Doordarshan and all major TV channels. The fifth, sixth and seventh editions of PPC were again held in town-hall format at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. (ANI)

