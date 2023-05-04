Bilaspur, May 4 (PTI) A parking lot for about 1,500 trucks will soon be constructed for the redressal of parking issues here, an official said on Thursday.

Deputy Commissioner (Bilaspur) Abid Hussain Sadiq issued orders for the constriction of the parking lot and said the facilities like toilets and drinking water would also be made available there.

The has been taken for the redressal of the parking issue of trucks at Ultratech Cement Company in Baga.

He said land has been allotted in Rani Kotla to the Public Works Department and it has been instructed to complete the construction at the earliest.

The DC also directed officials to mark the roads as no parking zones and provide parking facilities for vehicles to resolve the issue of haphazard parking on the roads.

