New Delhi, Mar 15 (PTI) A parliamentary panel has raised concerns over the marginal budgetary increase in one of the key components of Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana.

It also raised concern over the reduced allocation in the Digital India Land Records Management Programme, saying both the schemes have remarkable impact on the ground.

The parliamentary standing committee on Rural Development ministry's department of land records said there has been an increase of 10 per cent from Rs 2,000 crore to Rs 2,200 crore in the budgetary allocation of the Watershed Development Component - Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana (WDC-PMKSY).

It also said the BE for DILRMP has been reduced by 18.18 per cent (from Rs 239.25 crore to Rs 195.75 crore) during 2023-24 as compared to previous year's allocation at BE stage.

"The committee, considering the overall performance of these two schemes and their remarkable impact on the ground, feel that the reduction made in the BE component seems to be an imprudent approach as this may cause further delay in expanding the coverage of the schemes benefitting larger area and population in the country as per the need of the hour.

"Therefore, the committee recommend the DoLR to take up the matter at the highest level in the Ministry of Finance seeking higher allocation of fund so that the benefits of the schemes may be provided to general masses at a much faster pace," it said.

The Committee also noted that transliteration of land records from Indian languages to English should also be available and necessary steps should be taken by the department in this regard.

