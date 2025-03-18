New Delhi [India], March 18 (ANI): Lok Sabha has been adjourned on Tuesday and will meet again on March 19 at 11 am.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi commended the successful organisation of the MahaKumbh in Prayagraj, attributing its success to the dedication of the public, administration, and devotees across the country and highlighted the collective efforts that contributed to the grand event.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, PM Modi expressed deep gratitude towards the people of Uttar Pradesh and Prayagraj for their efforts in hosting the event, calling the Maha Kumbh a symbol of India's growing national consciousness.

"I am here to make a statement on the MahaKumbh held in Prayagraj. I want to thank the public and administration for the successful organisation of the MahaKumbh. The success of the MahaKumbh is the result of the efforts of various people. I want to thank everyone: the country's devotees, the public of UP, especially the people of Prayagraj. We all know that strenuous efforts took place to bring Ganga to earth; similar efforts have been taken to hold the grand Mahakumbh," said PM Modi.

He further said that the whole world has witnessed the great glory of Bharat through the Mahakumbh.

"This is because of the contribution of the country's people. This Mahakumbh was inspired by the faith of the people, for the determination of the people. In this Mahakumbh, we saw the greatness of the awakening of our national consciousness," he said.

He emphasized that the event was not just a spiritual gathering but a powerful demonstration of the nation's potential and resolve.

PM Modi described it as an event where the essence of India's spiritual and cultural identity was visible, much like how the freedom movement reflected the nation's awakening.

"I consider the Prayagraj Mahakumbh as one such stage, where the reflection of the country's spirit and national consciousness has become vivid and awakened," PM Modi emphasised.

The Prime Minister noted that the Maha Kumbh was not merely a religious gathering, but a powerful symbol of India's ongoing journey towards unity, progress, and spiritual awakening.

The second part of the budget session of Parliament began on March 10 and will continue till April 4. (ANI)

