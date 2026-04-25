New Delhi [India], April 25 (ANI): Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi State President Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is "scared of questions" and does not want opposition parties that challenge those in power.

In a post on X, Bharadwaj said, "Many volunteers have been calling & texting about the 7 MPs who chose to join BJP. We must understand one thing - the BJP Govt is scared of questions. They do not want opposition parties who ask uncomfortable questions to power AAP was never about those 7 MPs of Rajya Sabha, AAP is about volunteers who never asked for even a councillor ticket and yet gave up all they had - career, family, studies. Big netas with deep pockets can be scared by ED, AAP Volunteers can't be. We must keep asking Questions."

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https://x.com/Saurabh_MLAgk/status/2047911976517632305?s=20

The comments came after the Aam Aadmi Party suffered a major setback after its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, who was removed as the party's deputy leader in Rajya Sabha earlier, joined the rival BJP on Friday.

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While addressing a presser in the national capital on Friday, Chadha formalised a split that had been building for weeks, announcing that two-thirds of the party's Upper House members would merge with the BJP.

The trio MPs -- Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal -- announced a split in the party and joined the BJP later in the presence of party chief Nitin Nabin, who welcomed the decision.

The move triggered furious reactions from AAP leaders while drawing a warm welcome from the BJP.

The BJP welcomed the split with open arms and turned it into an attack against Kejriwal as Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said the move was natural.

Furthermore, BJP National President Nitin Nabin also welcomed the Rajya Sabha MPs at the BJP Headquarters in Delhi after they joined the Bhartiya Janata Party. Taking it to X, Nabin on Friday extended warm wishes to all seven Members of the Parliament, encouraging them to work towards achieving the goal of "Viksit Bharat by 2047." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)