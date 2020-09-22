New Delhi, Sep 21 (PTI) Parliament on Monday night approved two bills replacing ordinances related to the Central Council of Homoeopathy and the Indian Medicine Central Council.

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks to further extend the time to form the Central Council of Homeopathy by a year, after exhausting two years for the purpose.

Also Read | Smaaash, Promoted by Sachin Tendulkar, Closes Its Gaming Centres Amid Financial Crisis Due to Lockdown.

The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 seeks a year's time to reconstitute the central council and provides for a board of directors to exercise its powers in the interim period.

Lok Sabha passed the two bills past midnight by voice vote. Rajya Sabha had passed the two measures earlier this month.

Also Read | Maharashtra: Six Held With 18 Country-Made Pistols in Pune.

The Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill seeks to amend the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973 and replaces the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Ordinance, 2020, promulgated on April 24.

The 1973 Act was amended in 2018 to provide for the supersession of the Central Council of Homoeopathy. The council was required to be reconstituted within a year from the date of its supersession. This provision was amended in 2019 to require the reconstitution of the council in two years.

In the interim period, the Centre constituted a board of governors to exercise the powers of the council.

The bill seeks to amend the Act to increase the period for the supersession of the council from two to three years.

The Indian Medicine Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2020 amends the Indian Medicine Central Council Act, 1970. The Act provides for the constitution of a central council, which regulates the education and practice of the Indian medicine system including ayurveda, yoga and, naturopathy.

The bill replaces an ordinance promulgated on April 24.

The proposed legislation provides that the central council will stand superseded from April 24 (the date of promulgation of the ordinance). The council will be reconstituted within a year from the date of its supersession.

In the interim period, the Centre will constitute a board of governors which will exercise the powers of the council.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)