New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): The Special Cell of Delhi Police on Thursday moved to the Patiala House Court with an application seeking 90 days to complete the investigation in the Parliament security breach case.

Special public prosecutor Akhand Pratap Singh while moving the application before the court stated that the case is sensitive and certain reports are awaited. Digital data is also voluminous.

Noting the submissions, additional sessions judge Dr Hardeep Kaur issued notice to all accused and fixed the matter for March 11, 2024.

Earlier, the court while dismissing the bail plea of one of the accused Neelam Azad stated that "considering the nature and seriousness of allegations levelled against the applicant /accused and the initial stage of investigation, I do not find it to be a fit case to release the applicant/accused on bail. The present bail application stands dismissed."

The court noted that FIR in the present case has been registered under section 186/353/452/153/34/120B IPC read with section 16/18 of UAPA. Investigation in the present case is at a nascent stage. The allegations against the applicant/accused are serious as she is alleged to be involved in disrupting the sovereignty and integrity of India along with other co-accused persons.

On January 16, during arguments, Delhi Police stated that the material, evidence and other documentary evidence show her complicity in the offence and thus, disentitle her to be released on bail. Prima facie there are reasonable grounds against the accused person which negate the enlargement on bail because the investigation is pending, said Delhi Police.

The accused persons are powerful and influential which is detrimental to the investigating agency if released on bail. The nature of the offence or gravity of the offence and severity of punishment are also relevant considerations at the stage of consideration of bail, further stated Delhi Police.

This case pertains to a security breach at parliament on the anniversary of the Parliament attack case on December 13, 2023. All six persons are presently in judicial custody. (ANI)

