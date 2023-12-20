New Delhi, December 20: DMK MP Tiruchi Siva on Wedneday gave a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha under the rule to 267 in connection to the security breach of Parliament that took place on December 13. "I seek your consent under Rule 267 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States to suspend rules 15, 23 and 51, and any other business listed under any other rule in the revised list of business on December 20, 2023, to discuss the following issue of urgent importance," the notice read.

Siva in the notice said that the attack on the Parliament raised concerns about the House and safety of the Parliamentarians. "The massive lapse of security in the Parliament on December 13, 2023, hours after leaders and lawmakers paid tribute to those who died in the line of duty in 2001 during the terror attack on Parliament House. This not only raises concerns about the sanctity of the House but also the safety of the Parliamentarians and Secretariat officials," it added. Security Breach in Parliament: Accused Planned and Strategised Everything on WhatsApp Group.

Meanwhile, 141 Opposition MPs were suspended for creating a ruckus in both Houses of Parliament demanding a statement from the Home Minister over the security breach incident. After the suspension of MPs, members of Parliament of INDIA bloc parties, including those suspended, staged a protest in front of the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises on Wednesday.

The opposition lawmakers seem unrelenting on the Parliament security breach incident that happened on December 13 and demand a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah inside the House. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress Parliamentary leader Sonia Gandhi led the protest from the Congress' side while other opposition MPs including those suspended joined in the protest. Parliament Security Breach Row: Lok Sabha Adjourned for the Day, Over 30 MPs Suspended for Remainder of Winter Session.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram said, "This is going to be the trend. It's my way or the highway. If you don't fall in line, we will throw you out because we have the majority. We control both the Houses. They want to turn the Parliament into a stamping House..." Congress MP Shashi Tharoor said " This is a dubious record in Parliamentary history and a blot on our democracy. Instead of preserving democracy they have done. The most important responsibility of ministers is accountability to Parliament. The Home Minister should have come to the house and spoken about the security breach in the house, but this government doesn't want a discussion. They just want to enforce my way or the highway."

While protesting the opposition MPs were carrying banners of of 'save democracy'. An unprecedented number of MPs, a total of 141, were suspended from Parliament on Tuesday. Earlier, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi attacked opposition parties on Tuesday and said that they do not want the House to function and they want to do politics in everything.

"Speaker of the House has written a letter to Secretary Home and has instructed me to get a high-level inquiry (on security beach) done. To increase the security of the new Parliament, a committee has also been constituted under the supervision of DG CRPF. On one hand, there is an investigation going on and on the other hand, the opposition does not want the House to function...Rahul Gandhi has been saying that unemployment is the reason why all this took place. Does Rahul Gandhi support all this? What irresponsible statement is this? They (the opposition) want to do politics in everything," Pralhad Joshi told reporters.

