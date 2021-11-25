New Delhi [India], November 25 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a three-line whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, asking them to be present in the House on November 29 for some "very important business".

"All BJP Members in Rajya Sabha are hereby informed that some very important business will be taken up for discussion and passing in the Rajya Sabha on Monday, the 29. November 2021. All Members of BJP in Rajya Sabha are, therefore, requested to be positively present in the House throughout the day on Monday, the 29 November 2021 and support the Government's stand," Shiv Pratap Shukla Chief Whip-BJP of Rajya Sabha in a notice.

Also Read | Death Threat E-mails Received by Gautam Gambhir Traced to Pakistan, Says Delhi Police Sources.

The winter session of Parliament is scheduled to commence from November 29.

As many as 26 new bills are on the agenda of the government for introduction and passage during the winter session.

Also Read | Arvind Kejriwal Takes Dig at Political Rivals Over ‘Freebie’ Remarks, Ask Why Free Treatment For Ministers, Not For Masses.

Apart from the 26 new bills, three bills referred to the standing committees, are also on the agenda of the government for consideration and passage. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)