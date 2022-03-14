New Delhi [India], March 14 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee for Transport, Tourism and Culture on Monday praised the efforts of the Government of India's mission 'Operation Ganga'.

Speaking exclusively to ANI, Chairman of the Committee, TG Venkatesh said, "The Committee notes that the Government has embarked upon a massive operation namely, 'Operation Ganga', to evacuate stranded Indian nationals, especially, students, from the crisis-ridden region of Ukraine."

Venkatesh highlighted that the Committee understands that the Government of India is also exploring options for evacuating the stranded nationals and bringing them back to the country.

"Some private airlines and the Indian Air Force are engaged in this effort, through special flights. The Committee understands that the Government of India is also exploring options for evacuating the stranded nationals through corridor/ cross border roads to neighbouring countries and thereafter bringing them back to the country by air," he said.

He said that the Ministry would also bear the requisite cost of transport, if required and make arrangements for their transport to their native places.

"The Committee applauds these well-coordinated humanitarian efforts of the Ministries of Civil Aviation; Defence; and External Affairs and recommends that airlift and all the other possible means of evacuation efforts should continue till all the stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine are evacuated safely. Presumably, the Ministry would also bear the requisite cost of transport, if required and make arrangements for their transport to their native places," he said.

Tensions over Ukraine have increased in recent months, with Russia and NATO accusing each other of amassing troops on the Russian-Ukrainian border.

The United States and Ukraine accuse Russia of preparing to invade. Meanwhile, Moscow denies the claims and maintains that it has no intention of attacking any country.

White House spokesperson had earlier said that the US would welcome any country's attempt to play a role in de-escalation of mounting tensions between Russia and Ukraine, including India. (ANI)

