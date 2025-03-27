New Delhi, Mar 27 (PTI) A parliamentary standing committee on Thursday pulled up the law ministry over delay in appointing members of the Law Commission even after over six months of its constitution.

In its report on the demands for grants for the department of legal affairs, the Standing Committee on Law and Personnel said despite the approval of the constitution of the 23rd Law Commission in September 2024, the appointment of chairman has not been made till date.

Also Read | Disha Salian Death Case: Lawyer Nilesh Ojha Demands Scene Recreation, Narco Test of Shiv Sena Leader Aaditya Thackeray and Others.

"This act hinders the effective functioning of the Commission, which plays a crucial role in legal reforms and policy recommendation. The Committee, therefore, urges the department may take necessary steps to appoint the chairman and members of the Law Commission at the earliest," the report said.

It said in future, a clear timeline is desired for appointment of chairman and members of Law Commission of India.

Also Read | Shreyas Talpade Booked for Fraud: Case Filed Against Bollywood Actor and Others Over Multi-Crore Chit Fund Scam.

The term of the previous Law Commission ended on August 31, 2024.

The present law panel is mandated to further study and submit a report on having a common civil code in the country.

In the past too, appointments of law panel chair and members have been delayed.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)