Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], August 23 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence visited Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) facilities in Bengaluru on Friday. The committee was briefed on HAL's modernisation plans and the progress of key indigenisation projects.

The 10-member committee was led by its Chairman and Lok Sabha MP Radha Mohan Singh. The committee was received by the Chief Managing Director of HAL, DK Sunil, along with the Directors and senior officials.

The committee members visited HAL's Helicopter Division, LCA Tejas Division and Aircraft Division. HAL also showcased a flying display of HAL fighter aircraft LCA Mk 1A, trainers Hindustan Turbo Trainer 40, Hindustan Jet Trainer 'Yashas' and Hawk-i, along with helicopters Dhruv ALH and Light Utility Helicopter.

The social media post further reads, "The aircraft performed aerobatic manoeuvres, enthralling the audience. During the visit, the committee was briefed on HAL's modernisation plans and the progress of key indigenisation projects."

On Friday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh highlighted recent breakthroughs in indigenous capability. He noted that Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has received orders worth Rs 66,000 crore for 97 Tejas fighter aircraft, in addition to an earlier order of 83 aircraft worth Rs 48,000 crore. "Our Tejas aircraft is going to be a great example of India's indigenous defence capabilities. We have also taken steps towards making fifth generation fighter aircraft and aircraft engines in India," he added.

Earlier on August 19, in a major boost for Make in India in defence project, India cleared the project for buying 97 LCA Mark 1A fighter jets for the Indian Air Force.

The final approval for the acquisition of 97 LCA Mark 1A fighters was given by a high-level meeting and will pave the way for Hindustan Aeronautics Limited to produce the aircraft, defence sources told ANI.

This will be the second order for the LCA Mark 1A fighters, as the government has already placed orders for 83 aircraft a few years ago for around Rs 48,000 crore.

The programme will help the IAF to replace its fleet of MiG- 21s, which are finally being phased out by the government in next few weeks, they said.

The indigenous fighter aircraft programme, fully backed by the Defence Ministry and Air Headquarters, is set to be a big boost for promoting indigenisation as well as give major business to the small and medium enterprises engaged in defence business across the country, they said. (ANI)

