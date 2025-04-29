New Delhi [India], April 29 (ANI): The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Government Assurances will meet on Wednesday and review pending road transport assurances.

The Committee will meet at around 11 am in the Parliament House Annexe in the national capital.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, along with Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy, will inaugurate and lay foundation stones for multiple development projects in Telangana on May 5.

The programmes are tentatively scheduled to be held in Adilabad and Hyderabad, where projects worth Rs 5,413 crores will be inaugurated and foundation stones will be laid.

The Adilabad leg of the programme covers the inauguration of 123 kilometres of roads worth Rs 3,694 crore, and foundation stones would be laid for 8.1 kilometres of new road projects valued at Rs 168.47 crore.

Similarly, in Hyderabad, the event will see the inauguration of 22.57 kilometres of roads worth Rs 895.64 crore and the laying of foundation stones for 20.87 kilometres of road works amounting to Rs 657.27 crore.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) has, in principle, agreed to declare the Hyderabad Regional Ring Road (Southern Portion) as a National Highway, subject to the State Government bearing 50 per cent of the land acquisition cost. The cost of construction is pegged at about Rs 13,000 Crore, and 50 per cent of the land acquisition cost is estimated at about Rs 2,230 Crore.

Additionally, G Kishan Reddy has requested early Public Private Partnership Appraisal Committee (PPPAC) and Cabinet approval of the project and signing of a financial tripartite agreement for "Greenfield Regional Express Highway on Northern side of Hyderabad (HRRR-NP)." (ANI)

